Two ex-Smyrna residents in custody in connection with case of child remains

SMYRNA — Two former Smyrna residents were taken into custody in Pennsylvania, as the investigation into a 2019 case involving the discovery of a child’s remains at a softball field continued Thursday, according to police and court records.



Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Brian Donner identified the persons being held as Kristie Lynn Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38.



According to Pennsylvania court records, Mr. Haas was arrested by Newtown Township Police, and Ms. Haas was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police.



In November, authorities publicly released facial reconstruction images to assist investigation into a child’s remains located near the Little Lass softball fields on Sept. 13.

A Pennsylvania judge ordered a $1 million bail for both Mr. Haas and Ms. Haas.



Both were held on a charge of arrest prior to requisition in Pennsylvania.



The child victim in this case has been preliminarily identified as Emma Cole, age 3 at the time of her passing, police said. Her remains were discovered Sept. 13, 2019, at the Little Lass softball fields on Duck Creek Parkway, police said.



This investigation remains active and there are no further details to be released at this time, Sgt. Donner said.



Follow-up questions from the Delaware State News following the announcement identifying the persons of interest went unanswered Thursday.



“This remains a very, very active investigation, and we cannot compromise it at this moment,” Sgt. Donner said.



There is no active threat to public safety, he added.



On Tuesday, Sgt. Donner said search warrants were being executed in the case, evidence was being processed and interviews were ongoing. The FBI was assisting in the investigation, police said.



At that time, police said information from the public had waned after an initial flurry of tips both locally and regionally in the early aftermath of the discovery.



Forensic artists with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the images, and the organization also examined a CT scan of the child’s skull.



Smithsonian Institution forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunt had also issued a report after examining the remains, while working in concert with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.



Preliminary investigation pointed to the remains being of a Caucasian or Hispanic female, likely between 2 and 5 years old, police said at the time.



Also, police said an anthropological exam of the remains indicated that the child may have suffered from chronic illness or illnesses.