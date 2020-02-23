Two found dead in Bowers Beach parking lot

Police Saturday evening gathered at the scene in the municipal parking lot on Cooper Avenue in Bowers, where two bodies covered with white sheets were visible. At least eight police cars responded to the scene. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

BOWERS BEACH — Two people were found dead in a parking lot off Cooper Avenue Saturday, police said.

The Delaware State Police are investigating, said Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a spokeswoman for the Delaware State Police.

Cpl. Jaffe said that investigation began at 4:04 p.m., when troopers arrived to the parking lot area off of Cooper Avenue in Bowers Beach. The two people were dead when police arrived, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The investigation was in early stages Saturday, with further information being released as it becomes available, she said.