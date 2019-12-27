Two homes struck by gunfire Christmas Eve

DOVER — Two homes on South New Street and Reed Street were struck by gunfire Tuesday, police say.

Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department, said that officers responded to calls reporting that shots fired around 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

After police arrived, they learned that two residences in the Unit Block of South New Street were each struck by gunfire, Cpl. Hoffman said. No injuries resulted from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com