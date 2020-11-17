Two indicted in Newark teen’s murder case

WILMINGTON – Two persons were indicted for the murder of Madison Sparrow, 17, in October, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to the DOJ, Newark residents Noah Sharp, 19, and Annika Stalczynski, 17, were charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy.

The DOJ said the teen was first reported missing on Oct. 2. DOJ and Delaware State Police investigators determined that Mr. Sharp and the Stalczynski youth allegedly conspired to lure Sparrow into a wooded area, ambush her, and ultimately kill her.

After the indictment was announced, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said, in part, “Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear.

“Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.

“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community.”

The Stalczynski youth was arrested by DSP investigators on Monday after the indictment was returned. A magistrate set her bail at $1,021,000 cash and she was committed to a juvenile detention center, the DOJ said.

Mr. Sharp was arrested on Oct. 5 and has since been held on $1,021,000 cash bail, the DOJ said.

The DOJ asks that anyone with additional information on the case contact the DSP Homicide Unit at 741-2729.