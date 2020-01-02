Two injured in Dover shooting

DOVER — An early morning shooting injured two Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Dover Police Department, a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were standing in front of a home in the 400 Block of Collins Drive around 1:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

The woman was shot in the thigh, while the man’s leg was grazed. She was treated at Kent General Hospital, and he declined treatment.

The home and a vehicle parked in the driveway were also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

