Two jailed on drug charges following traffic stop in Millsboro

MILLSBORO – Tony Drummond, a 42-year-old from Dagsboro, and Keiyanda Hopkins, a 36-year-old from Millsboro, were arrested by Delaware State Police early Sunday morning on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop, said police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

A state trooper saw the driver of a silver Mercedes traveling on Longneck Road fail to use a turn signal properly while making a left turn onto Rudder Road at around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Upon contact with the driver, identified as Mr. Drummond, and the front passenger, Ms. Hopkins, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside of the car. Mr. Drummond and Ms. Hopkins got out of the car and were detained. During the investigation, troopers learned Mr. Drummond had also ingested a portion of a controlled substance.

Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered around 5.28 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $950 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Drummond was taken to Troop 7 un Lewes, where he was charged with possession of controlled substance Tier 1 quantity (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended and failure when moving right, left or turning to signal continuously.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $3,800 secured bond.

Ms. Hopkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia

She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle on $2,500 secured bond.