Two juveniles arrested after fight at SUN Behavioral Health

GEORGETOWN – Two juveniles face assault and other charges stemming from a fight inside SUN Behavioral Health Monday morning, town of Georgetown police report.

A 17-year-old male from Millsboro was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Strangulation and Conspiracy and a 13-year-old male from Frankford was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Conspiracy, Georgetown Police Department spokesman Det. Joey Melvin said.

Officers were dispatched to the SUN Behavioral Health facility at about 11:25 a.m. Jan. 27 for a fight on the second floor.

Police investigation revealed two males and one female juvenile were involved in the incident. Officers learned that the two male juveniles assaulted the female victim, Det. Melvin said.

Both juveniles were arraigned at Sussex County Family Court and released on unsecured bond.