Two juveniles arrested for burglary in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Police have arrested two 15-year-old males for burglary and related charges.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wagamon Avenue after a homeowner reported two subjects attempting to enter their vehicle

Officers responded and located two juveniles, who matched the homeowner’s description.

Upon contact with the subjects, who are both Georgetown residents, it was determined they had property which had been removed from the reporting person’s vehicle.

Both juveniles were charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy, trespassing and possession of marijuana and released to their parents.

Georgetown Police ask that anyone who may have information related to this incident, or if you may also be a victim, please contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.