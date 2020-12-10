Two men charged with felony offenses after stop

DOVER — Two men were charged with drug and firearm offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Gabriel Kaniecki

Police said Gabriel Kaniecki, 21, of Dover, and Jequille Winborne, 23, of Frederica, were taken into custody after a stop in the area of New Castle Avenue and Collins Avenue at approximately 5:37. A vehicle search located a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a loaded 9 mm high-capacity magazine (30 rounds), 103.6 grams of marijuana packaged for sale and $1,250 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.



Jequille Winborne

Mr. Kaniecki was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (two counts), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal gang participation and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on $5,750 cash bond.



Mr. Winborne was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of marijuana. He was released on an unsecured bond.