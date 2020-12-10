Two men charged with felony offenses after stop

DOVER — Two men were charged with drug and firearm offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.
Police said Gabriel Kaniecki, 21, of Dover, and Jequille Winborne, 23, of Frederica, were taken into custody after a stop in the area of New Castle Avenue and Collins Avenue at approximately 5:37. A vehicle search located a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a loaded 9 mm high-capacity magazine (30 rounds), 103.6 grams of marijuana packaged for sale and $1,250 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.
Mr. Kaniecki was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (two counts), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal gang participation and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on $5,750 cash bond.
Mr. Winborne was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of marijuana. He was released on an unsecured bond.