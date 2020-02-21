Two men face gun, drug-dealing charges

Mario J. Garzo

MILFORD — A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of two men for allegedly distributing large amounts of cocaine and marijuana in southern Delaware, authorities said Thursday.

Mario J. Garza, 54, and Roberto Cantu, 41, were taken into custody during search warrant executions, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police determined that Mr. Cantu and Mr. Garza worked together and were allegedly responsible for distributing large amounts of cocaine and marijuana in Kent and Sussex counties. Mr. Cantu lived in the 300 block of Cedar Drive of Lincoln, Mr. Garza in the unit block of Nailor Street of Milford.

Roberto Cantu

Assisting DSP drug units were Dover and Milford police, Sussex Governor’s Task Force, Special Operations Response Team, U.S. Marshals Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations in the investigation that ended Feb. 13.

Police said approximately 69.51 grams of powder cocaine and 104.36 grams of marijuana were located in Milford, along with Acxion 30 mg pills, two .22 caliber handguns, .45 caliber handgun, 9mm handgun, two 12 gauge shotguns, .50 caliber rifle, more than $35,000 in suspected drug proceeds and rounds of ammunition.

In Lincoln, police said approximately 371.44 grams of cocaine and 1,290.81 grams of marijuana were found, 9mm handguns (two), a 12 gauge shotgun, 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition and more than $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds

Police said Mr. Garza was taken into custody without incident as he exited the Walmart in Milford. Mr. Cantu was taken into custody at his residence, authorities said.

Possession charges were filed against Mr. Garza including firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm by person prohibited, ammunition by person prohibited, with intent to deliver cocaine in a Tier 3 quantity, with intent to deliver a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Mr. Garza was wanted by Homeland Security and had an immigration warrant on file due to being deported previously and returning to the United States.

Mr. Garza was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $131,000 secured bond.

Mr. Cantu was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by person prohibited (two counts). Mr. Cantu was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $61,000 secured bond.