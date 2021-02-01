Two persons sought in Dover robbery incident

DOVER — Two persons were sought in connection with an alleged robbery Wednesday in the 600 block of Pear Street, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Tahlik Crowder

Warrants for Tahlik Crowder, 21, of Dover, and a 16-year-old male were obtained, which involved an assault, along with removal of car keys, a wallet, a cellphone and glasses from a person who suffered minor facial injuries, authorities said. The alleged incident occurred in a rear alley at approximately 7:36 p.m.



Police said Mr. Crowder is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and other charges related to the incident. The juvenile is also wanted in connection with the incident, police said.