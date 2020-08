SEAFORD – Two persons suffered non-life threatening injuries when shot Friday night in the 700 block of Collins Avenue, Seaford police spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers said.

A large group of persons had gathered just before the shooting, and officers were called to the scene at approximately 8:02 p.m.

Police ask anyone with video or pictures of the gathering prior to the shooting or related information to call 629-6645 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.