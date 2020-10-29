Two sought after Dover armed robbery

DOVER – Two unidentified men were sought after an armed robbery at the 7-11 store on North DuPont Highway Tuesday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

The incident occurred at around 11:56 p.m. when two suspects entered the store, with one displaying a handgun while demanding cash from an employee, authorities said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, both suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Investigation was ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.