Two sought after shots fired in Milford

MILFORD — Two suspects were sought after a shots fired incident Monday night, Milford Police spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Investigation determined that two black males approached a person seated in a vehicle in the 200 block of North Street at 6:22 p.m., authorities said. A suspect then pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the person in the car.

As the person in the vehicle fled the area one round was discharged in his vicinity, police said. The vehicle wrecked prior to reaching NW 4th Street, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Policec asked anyone with information to call 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

