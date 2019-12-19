Two sought after shots fired in Milford

Dec 18th, 2019 · by · Comments:

MILFORD — Two suspects were sought after a shots fired incident Monday night, Milford Police spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Investigation determined that two black males approached a person seated in a vehicle in the 200 block of North Street at 6:22 p.m., authorities said. A suspect then pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the person in the car.

As the person in the vehicle fled the area one round was discharged in his vicinity, police said. The vehicle wrecked prior to reaching NW 4th Street, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Policec asked anyone with information to call 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie