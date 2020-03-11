Two struck by vehicle seriously injured in Milford

MILFORD – Two persons were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in the Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Kala I. Fluitt

Driver Kala I. Fluitt, 23, of Ellendale, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault regarding the incident at approximately 3:11 p.m., Milford Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Masten said.

Arriving police contacted the injured persons, one in the crosswalk in the east part of the parking lot, the other in the northeast side. They were both transported to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus for treatment.

Investigation determined that a vehicle accelerated before striking the two persons and then failed to stop, according to authorities. Ms. Fluitt was not believed to have known the injured persons.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in a nearby parking lot. Police said Ms. Fluitt was taken into custody at her residence.

Ms. Fluitt was also charged with two counts each of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and leaving the scene of a collision with injury, along with tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving and failure to report a collision with injury.

Ms. Fluitt was presented at Justice of the Peach Court 7 in Dover, where secured bail was set at $81,350. Ms. Fluitt was then held at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle.