Two suspects involved in Kentwood home invasion

DOVER – Two unknown suspects were allegedly involved in a home invasion robbery that took place at around midnight on Saturday night at a residence in the unit block of Kentwood Drive in Dover, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Master Cpl. Austin said that an initial investigation has determined that a 25-year-old man was alone in the residence when he heard a knock at the door. The man told troopers that he assumed that it was his roommate who may have forgotten his house keys and opened the door.

As he opened the door two male suspects, allegedly armed with handguns, forcibly entered the residence and demanded cash. The victim told police that one suspect allegedly ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and then proceeded to physically assault him, while the second suspect searched the residence.

After obtaining miscellaneous property and an undisclosed amount of cash, both suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The suspects could only be described as black males wearing all dark clothing and in possession of handguns.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. J. Buzzuro of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit in Camden by calling (302) 698-8502.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

