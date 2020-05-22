Two suspects sought in Dover home invasion

DOVER — Two suspects were sought after a home invasion in the 200 block of North Queen Street late Thursday, authorities said.

A man and woman with a handgun forced entry into the residence at approximately 11:45 p.m., Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said, and stole a Fire tablet. A victim picked up a 4-year-old child and dropped him, causing minor injury, authorities said.

The suspects fled in a newer model black passenger vehicle with tinted windows.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.