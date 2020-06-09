Two wounded in latest Dover area shooting incident

DOVER – A run of city area gun violence continued Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving two men injured and a home damaged.



Since May 21, police have responded to 13 incidents, including one on June 1 that left males ages 18 and 15 charged with first-degree murder. Nine persons have been wounded during the 20-day stretch, all but one suffering non-life threatening injuries or being in stable condition according to police reports.



In the latest incident, Dover Police said two men were shot in the unit block of South New Street. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:27 a.m., spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.



Upon arrival, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his cheek, authorities said. He was transported by ambulance to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Officers at the scene were told that a 22-year-old man had also arrived at the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg. Neither victim’s injuries were life threatening, police said.



An area residence was also struck, according to authorities.



Dover Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.



• At approximately 9:46 p.m. Monday, Delaware State Police were called to Becky Lane for a shots fired report, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



Arriving troopers were told that two persons had been seen exchanging gunfire and had left the area before their arrival.



According to DSP, multiple shell casings were found in a residential driveway, and troopers determined that the home and a vehicle parked there were shot at.



No injuries were reported, authorities said.



DSP asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Detective Ford at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.