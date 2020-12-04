Two wounded in Seaford shooting

SEAFORD – Two persons suffered non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a Thursday night shooting in the 400 block of North Street, Seaford police spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers said.

Police were initially called to the scene of a shots-fired report at approximately 7:19 p.m., Cpl. Chambers said. Officers were then alerted that two wounded individuals arrrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said the investigation continues and ask anyone with information to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-6645, Ext. 1217 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.