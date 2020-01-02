U.S. 13 crash near Smyrna leaves one dead

SMYRNA – A 79-year-old Townsend man died when his vehicle crossed a U.S. 13 median and struck a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



The man was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 and not wearing a seat belt during the crash just north of Duck Creek Road near the intersection with Del. 1 at approximately 3:48 p.m., authorities said. He was fully ejected from the vehicle and transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.



The victim’s identity was not released pending next of kin, police said. Impairment on his behalf was undetermined at this time, according to authorities.



The Dodge vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 13 at a reported high rate of speed, police said.



A 44-year-old Smyrna woman was driving a northbound 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer that proceeded, with a green arrow traffic signal, to make a left turn in order to travel northbound on Del. 1.



The Dodge Ram collided with the right side of the trailer portion of the tractor trailer, police said.



The Freightliner driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured. Impairment is not a contributing factor on her behalf, police said.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 365-8486. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

