Unoccupied vehicle struck by gunfire late Thursday

DOVER — An unoccupied vehicle was damaged by gunfire late Thursday, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Sussex Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. for a shots fired report, authorities said. Several shell casings were located on the ground along with the vehicle struck by multiple rounds.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.