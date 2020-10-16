Update: Smyrna couple faces two charges each in child’s death

This story contains new information.

SMYRNA — Kristie L. Haas, wanted in connection with her daughter’s death, was extradited to Delaware and was in custody at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle on Thursday night. Bail was set at $100,000 cash.

Ms. Haas, 28, along with her husband, Brandon L. Haas, 38, have each been charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

The warrant for Ms. Haas, a former Smyrna resident, has been sealed at the request of Smyrna Police Department.

Bail was not posted as of this morning, but court records show that if paid, Ms. Haas must not leave the state and have no contact “with the children/children under 18” and that a pretrial Level 4/GPS or home confinement is required.

She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover on Thursday, after being extradited from Pennsylvania and arrested by Smyrna police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8 in Kent County Court of Common Pleas, according to records.

Ms. Haas arrived at Baylor prison at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, according to DelawareVinelink.

She was arrested in Pennsylvania on Oct. 6 due to being wanted in Delaware in connection with the death of Emma Cole, whose remains were discovered by a man walking his dog near Smyrna Clayton Little Lass Softball’s fields Sept. 13, 2019. Emma was 3 years old.

A Delaware County Court of Common Pleas docket showed that an order granting extradition for Ms. Haas was entered Tuesday in Pennsylvania and she was released from custody there early Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Delaware Department of Justice and Smyrna police said they did not have new information to disclose about the investigation.

Indiana court records show that Kristie Lynn Cole is the mother of Emma Cole and three other children. Records also indicate that, in 2017, Kristie Cole sought permission to relocate from Indiana, a petition that was unopposed. Social media posts show that she met and married Brandon L. Haas, who is the children’s stepfather, in May 2017.

Mr. Haas also was arrested in Pennsylvania on Oct. 6 before being extradited to Delaware on Oct. 8. He was then released from Department of Correction custody at 1:55 a.m. Oct. 9 after posting $8,000 cash bail, according to a spokesperson with the DOC.

No information on Mr. Haas’ arraignment and any charges is available. On Oct. 9, a clerk at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover, reported that a judge said the records were sealed.

DOJ spokesman Mat Marshall said earlier this week that the court sealed the records “at our request. Records are routinely sealed during ongoing investigations.”

The DelawareVinelink website shows a preliminary hearing in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for Mr. Haas was set for Jan. 22.

Regarding the process for Ms. Haas, Mr. Marshall said Monday that “she will be arraigned by a Delaware JP Court once she is returned to Delaware. Her case will then be scheduled for a preliminary hearing in CCP in Dover.”



The DOJ declined comment Monday on the whereabouts of Emma’s remains.



A temporary memorial at Smyrna Clayton Little Lass Softball complex began Monday for 3-year-old Emma Cole. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

In her memory, Smyrna Clayton Little Lass organization began a temporary memorial at the complex Monday. A private “Justice For Emma Grace” Facebook page started over the weekend had approximately 1,200 members at 4 p.m. Thursday. The members reported to be from at least 20 states, along with residents of Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Scotland, Germany and Finland and many area towns.