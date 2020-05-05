Vaughn inmate succumbs to non-COVID complications

SMYRNA – A 72-year-old James T. Vaughn Correctional Center inmate died Monday from non-COVID-19 complications of diabetes, hypertension and multiple prior strokes, authorities said.

Timothy B. Harr had been receiving treatment at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, since April 20, Department of Correction spokesman Paul Shavack said. Routine hospital COVID-19 test results were negative, according to the DOC.

Harr, of Seneca, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. He was serving two life sentences for first-degree rape.

Harr’s body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine cause of death.