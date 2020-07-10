Vehicle crash leads to weapon, drug charges for Dover man

MIDDLETOWN — A 24-year-old Dover man was arrested on felony weapon, drug and traffic charges following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers were called to the Biddle Toll Plaza on Del. 1 at approximately 8:33 p.m. Police determined that Capice Johnson was driving a vehicle toward the cash tolls when it struck a concrete barrier separating to toll lanes, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Capice Johnson

Police allege that troopers smelled a marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle and on Mr. Johnson.

A vehicle search allegedly located a black sweatshirt in the trunk with a Taurus 9mm handgun. Mr. Johnson was in possession of approximately 27.22 grams of marijuana located inside his pants, authorities said.

Mr. Johnson’s charges including having a firearm during the commission of a felony, having a firearm after convicted of a felony and marijuana, along with receiving a stolen firearm, driving under the influence of a drug, failure to have insurance identification in possession and failed to remain within a single lane.

According to DSP, a computer check determined that the firearm in Mr. Johnson’s possession was reported stolen by Dover Police Department on May 15.

Mr. Johnson refused medical attention on the scene, police said, but was later transported from Troop 9 to a nearby hospital for a laceration to his head.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Johnson was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $24,000 secured bond.