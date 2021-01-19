Vehicle investigation brings arrest in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Washington, D.C., man was arrested early Tuesday after being contacted in what police said was a suspicious vehicle parked in a hotel lot, authorities said.
According to Delaware State Police, Darius J. Coulbourn was located at the rear of the American Inn Rehoboth Beach, 36012 Airport Road, at approximately 12:02. He was the vehicle’s lone occupant.
Spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said marijuana was seen in plain sight, and an investigation ensued. During a vehicle search, police said, five clear plastic bags containing from 0.62 to 17.91 grams of marijuana were located.
Mr. Coulbourn was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.