Vehicle investigation brings arrest in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Washington, D.C., man was arrested early Tuesday after being contacted in what police said was a suspicious vehicle parked in a hotel lot, authorities said.

Darius J. Coulbourn

According to Delaware State Police, Darius J. Coulbourn was located at the rear of the American Inn Rehoboth Beach, 36012 Airport Road, at approximately 12:02. He was the vehicle’s lone occupant.



Spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said marijuana was seen in plain sight, and an investigation ensued. During a vehicle search, police said, five clear plastic bags containing from 0.62 to 17.91 grams of marijuana were located.



Mr. Coulbourn was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.