Verbal argument escalates; criminal charges result

GREENWOOD — A verbal argument that escalated into an alleged incident with a handgun brought felony criminal charges against a 39-year-old Bridgeville man Monday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Antonio E. White

According to Cpl. Pepper, troopers were called to the 15000 block of Blanchard Road at approximately 9:19 for a reported altercation. Police determined that Antonio E. White and a 24-year-old male had been in a verbal argument. Mr. White then allegedly retrieved a handgun from inside a residence and pointed it at the male.



A physical altercation ensued, and the weapon was able to be removed from Mr. White’s possession, police said. The 24-year-old man left the residence unharmed, police added.



When troopers contacted Mr. White, police said, he requested medical attention and was transported to an area hospital. Once cleared from the hospital for any injury, Mr. White was then transported to Troop 5, Bridgeville. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and aggravated menacing. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $27,000 secured bond.