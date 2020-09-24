Victim in Milford shooting dies, investigation ongoing

MILFORD — A 38-year-old Milford man has died from gunshot wounds sustained in an incident on Sept. 16, authorities said Thursday.

Mario Satirin was shot in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex at approximately 9:40 p.m. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, Milford police spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to call 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/