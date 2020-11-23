Victim seriously injured in stabbing incident

DOVER – A 22-year-old man was seriously injured during a Sunday night stabbing incident, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Police said the incident was believed to have occurred on White Oak Road and the victim was then transported by an acquaintance to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. Police were called to the hospital at approximately 10:25 p.m., Sgt. Hoffman said.



The man was stabbed in the chest and suffered serious internal injury as a result, police said.



Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.