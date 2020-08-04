Virgina man charged for firearm after traffic stop

HARRINGTON — A Virgina man was arrested Saturday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

The Harrington Police Department said 31-year-old Adam L. Lucas, of Hampton, was stopped for talking on his cell phone while driving on South DuPont Highway in the area of Porter Street at approximately 2:27 p.m. During the traffic stop, Mr. Lucas told police there was a loaded gun in the car, authorities said.

After a search, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and .2 grams of marijuana, police said. According to authorities, Mr. Lucas did not have a permit for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Harrington Police Department, where he was processed and arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7.

He was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, as well as two civil offenses: possession of marijuana and driving while using a cell phone. He was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.