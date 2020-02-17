Virginia man injured in accident at Mountaire

MILLSBORO — The Delaware State Police are investigating an industrial accident that seriously injured a Virginia man Sunday.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Juanita Huey said a preliminary investigation determined the industrial accident occurred at approximately 2:24 p.m., at Mountaire Millsboro, located at 29106 John J. Williams Highway when a 58-year-old man from Melfa, Virginia was assisting with the renovation of the building on the Mountaire Complex.

The man was working on the grated walkway removing the old grates and replacing them with new ones approximately 20 feet in the air when he fell and landed on the ground where he sustained serious injuries.

He was removed from the scene by Millsboro EMS and transported to the Beebe Hospital and was listed in stable condition Sunday night.