Wanted Maryland man arrested in Harrington

HARRINGTON – A 30-year-old Maryland man, wanted on a second-degree attempted murder charge, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit early Monday, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

According to authorities, Robert Moton, of Waldorf, was first seen driving 71 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone at 1:16 a.m. and then fled from an attempted stop on U.S. 13 in the area of Shaw Avenue. The chase continued until Felton police were able to deflate the vehicle’s tires in the area of Reeve’s Crossing Road. The vehicle came to stop in a ditch and Mr. Moton was taken into custody.

A computer inquiry showed that Mr. Moton was wanted on several outstanding warrants, included the attempted murder charge in Maryland, assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Mr. Moton was charged with being a fugitive from another state, disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and multiple traffic offenses.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance for the pursuit charges, but then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown without bond pending extradition to Maryland.