Wanted Millsboro man charged after crash

MILLSBORO — A 25-year-old Millsboro man was arrested on criminal and traffic charges for allegedly attempting to flee and crashing into a police car Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, Rahman K. Miller had an active warrant when an attempt to arrest him was made at the BP station at 32369 Long Neck Road.

Rahman K. Miller

Mr. Miller put his vehicle in reverse, accelerated and struck a police car, causing extensive damage, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said. Mr. Miller was taken into custody after a struggle with troopers, police said.

Mr. Miller did not appear to have any visible injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to DSP. The troopers injured during the crash were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, and released, Master Cpl. Pepper said.

Police said Mr. Miller was allegedly found in possession of powder cocaine, heroin, Buprenorphine sublingal strips and approximately $307 in drug proceeds. Also found in the vehicle were drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a Buprenorphine tablet, police said.

Mr. Miller was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endangering (two counts), resisting arrest and other offenses, police said.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $10,200 secured bond.