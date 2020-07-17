Wanted Milton man arrested on drug charges

MILTON — A wanted 20-year-old Milton man was charged with drug offenses after being apprehended Thursday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Harold Stokes-Perry

Harold Stokes-Perry, who police said had an active warrant for firearm possession, was first seen at approximately 3:09 p.m. at a residence in the 28000 block of West Spring Side Drive. Cpl. Hatchell said he fled on foot as troopers gave numerous commands to stop.

Mr. Stokes-Perry was subsequently taken into custody with the assistance of a DSP K-9.

Police charged Mr. Stokes-Perry with tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Community Correctional Center on $4,101 cash bond.