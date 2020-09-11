Wanted shooting suspect arrested in Dover

DOVER – A 37-year-old Dover man wanted for an alleged shooting incident was taken into custody at a residence Wednesday night, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Gary Lewis was sought by Smyrna police for an incident in their jurisdiction when arrested by Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Blue Coat Street, according to authorities.

Gary Lewis

Detectives obtained a search warrant that yielded a small .22 caliber revolver, 181 morphine pills, 90 Alprazolam pills and $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Lewis was booked on possession charges including firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (three counts), firearm during commission of felony, with intent to deliver morphine and Alprazolam, and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Lewis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $60,000 cash bond.