Weapons and drug charges follow traffic stop in Dover

DOVER — A 23-year-old Dover man was charged with weapon and drug offenses following a Tuesday morning traffic stop, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Shaheed Berry

Authorities said Shaheed Berry was driving with a suspended license when stopped in the 800 block of Townsend Boulevard at approximately 10:38. Officers saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle upon contact, and Mr. Berry was taken into custody, according to Sgt. Hoffman.



Police said a vehicle search located a loaded .357 revolver, 3 grams of bath salts, 10.7 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of heroin and 0.5 grams of marijuana.



Mr. Berry was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (two counts), carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver (three counts), possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on $65,000 cash bond.