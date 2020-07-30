Weapons, drugs found during welfare check

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 40-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday morning after a welfare check brought the discovery of weapons and drugs, authorities said.

Charles Tackaberry

Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said troopers initially received a report that a person was driving with what appeared to be a flat tire and a bicycle hanging off the roof onto the side of the vehicle. The vehicle was in the Starbucks parking at 19449 Coastal Highway at around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Charles Tackaberry, of Fort Lauderdale, was contacted and allegedly found in possession of a 10-inch fixed blade knife and a machete inside his vehicle. Approximately 3.02 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Mr. Tackaberry was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, failure to have insurance card in possession, and failure to have registration card in possession. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $1,400 unsecured bond.