Welfare check leads to drug charges

Lamont A. Hazzard

LAUREL — A 42-year-old Lincoln man was charged with drug offenses Wednesday after troopers first responded to a driver welfare check, authorities said.

Delaware State Police received a report that a vehicle was continuously circling the Royal Farms at 30983 Sussex Highway at approximately 5:35 p.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. The vehicle was not in the area when police arrived, police said.

Lamont A. Hazzard was located standing next to Lexus in the Lakeside Inn parking lot at 30931 Sussex Highway, police said. He matched the description of the driver provided to troopers at the Royal Farms, police. An odor of alcohol was detected upon contact, police said.

Approximately 10.46 grams of methamphetamine and .196 grams of heroin were located along with four Lorazepam pills and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Police charged Mr. Hazzard with possession counts of with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity, with intent to deliver a controlled substance, controlled substance (two counts) and drug paraphernalia (two counts).

Mr. Hazzard was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $30,800 unsecured bond.