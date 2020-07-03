Welfare check leads to drug counts

FRANKFORD – A welfare check led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Dagsboro man when drugs were located Thursday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Authorities said troopers were dispatched to an M&T Bank parking lot after a person was reportedly seen slumped at the steering wheel at approximately 8:03 p.m. Police arriving at 34186 Dupont Boulevard contacted Richard Zawora, who authorities said appeared to be in a confused state and showed signs of impairment.

Police found that Mr. Zawora possessed approximately 3.32 grams of heroin, .97 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and approximately $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Mr. Zawora was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $2,100 unsecured bond.