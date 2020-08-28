West Virginia man dies in boating accident

BETHANY BEACH – Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old West Virginia man who died in a boating accident Thursday afternoon in the Indian River.

The incident occurred Aug. 27 at about 4:22 p.m. when the man, fishing with his wife and grand-daughter, fell from the boat ladder into the water after he attempted to untangle his fishing line caught in the boat’s motor, state police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

The man was unable to swim due to the rough water conditions and strong current, Cpl. Pepper said.

Occupants of a passing boat saw the man in distress and pulled him onto their boat and began life-saving measures. The man was subsequently transferred to a Coast Guard boat and transported to shore where he was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, Cpl. Pepper said.

His name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The incident occurred in the Indian River south of the South Shore Marina.

Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating the boat accident, Cpl. Pepper said.