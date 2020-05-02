Wilmington man arrested after crashing into residence

MILLSBORO — A Wilmington man was charged with his third DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a residence in East Wind Drive, authorities said.

The incident occurred Friday at approximately 8:15 p.m. when a red Mercedes Benz crashed into a residence on East Wind Drive, said Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Police.

When troopers arrived and talked to the driver, identified as John Ruello, 54, of Wilmington, they detected the odor of alcohol and began a DUI investigation, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Ruello was allegedly driving southbound on Long Neck Road and crossed over the center line, Cpl. Pepper said. The car traveled off the road to the left, over an embankment and eventually struck the home, she said. The front center of Mr. Ruello’s car hit the deck of the home, which caused the deck to collapse and damaged a car parked in the driveway, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Ruello was taken to Beebe Hospital for a cut to his head, Cpl. Pepper said.

He was charged with a third offense for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in proper lane and direction. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and issued $2,001 bond.