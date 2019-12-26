Wilmington woman arrested for Georgetown assault

GEORGETOWN — A Wilmington woman was arrested on multiple felony charges following a stabbing this week, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:28 p.m. Tuesday on County Seat Highway, Del. 9, Sgt. Richard Bratz, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police, said in a prepared statement.

While driving westbound on Del. 9, Sgt. Bratz said that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Tammy White, and her 49-year-old boyfriend began arguing. Ms. White allegedly punched her boyfriend, who was driving.

Sgt. Bratz said that the man stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road after they almost crashed. When he began driving again, Ms. White allegedly started punching him again and then stabbed him in the neck with a pen, Sgt. Bratz said.

The man stopped the vehicle and contacted another driver traveling on SR 9 to call 911, Sgt. Bratz said.

Tammy White (Submitted Photo)



The victim was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to an area hospital for his injuries, Sgt. Bratz said.



A search of the vehicle revealed Ms. White had prescription drugs without the proper prescription as well as drug paraphernalia, Sgt. Bratz said.

Ms. White was taken into custody without incident; she was taken to Troop 4 where she was charged with second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,100 secured bail.

