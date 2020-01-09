Woman, 68, dead in fatal pedestrian crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Coastal Highway Wednesday evening.

A 68-year-old Rehoboth woman was struck by a 2019 GMC Terrain as she stepped from the median into the path of the vehicle, state police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Beebe Medical Center, Cpl. Jaffe said. Authorities are withholding the woman’s name pending notification of kin.

The incident occurred Jan. 8 shortly after 8 p.m. Investigation revealed the GMC Terrain operated by a 29-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was northbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane just north of Munchy Branch Road.

State police believe the pedestrian was crossing the highway in an easterly direction. For unknown reason, the pedestrian stepped from the median into the path of the GMC.

The operator did not perceive the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and not using a light, Cpl. Jaffe said.

The GMC driver remained on scene and was not injured, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Coastal Highway northbound had partial lane closures for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

