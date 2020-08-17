Woman charged after shooting at man in Dover

DOVER — A 36-year-old woman allegedly fired three shots while chasing a man during a domestic-related incident late Saturday morning, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Tiffany Burkett

According to authorities, Tiffany Burkett discharged the rounds from a stolen .38-caliber revolver while pursuing the man from New Street. Police were initially called to the parking lot of the Queen’s Manor apartment complex at approximately 11:16 a.m. as the incident unfolded.



Officers located Ms. Burkett and the man in the DART bus transit station at Queen and Water streets, police said. Ms. Burkett dropped the firearm after several commands from officers, Sgt. Hoffman said.



The weapon was determined to be stolen during a burglary earlier Saturday, according to authorities.



No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.



Ms. Burkett was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest and receiving a stolen firearm. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $34,000 secured bond.