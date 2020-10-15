Extradition granted for woman held in Smyrna child’s death

SMYRNA — According to an online inmate database, a 28-year-old former Smyrna resident arrested in connection with the death of a girl whose body was found near softball fields last year was released from custody in Pennsylvania today.

Kristie Lynn Haas had been held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, since Oct. 3 and was released via a court order, according to VINELink.

A Delaware County Court of Court of Common Pleas docket showed that an order granting extradition for Ms. Haas was entered Tuesday in Pennsylvania. She had been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police due to being wanted in Delaware, according to documents.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Emma Cole, whose remains were located near Smyrna Clayton Little Lass Softball fields Sept. 13, 2019. Police said she was 3 years old at the time of her death.

No information was immediately available from the Delaware Department of Correction this morning regarding Ms. Haas’ current custody status.