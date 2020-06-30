Woman injured during Dover shooting incident

DOVER — A 32-year-old woman was injured by debris after a bullet struck asphalt during a shooting incident early Monday, Dover police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

According to authorities, a gun was fired multiple times at approximately 12:43 a.m. in the first block of South New Street after two unknown men were involved in an altercation. Arriving officers found shell casings in the area, police said.

As officers cleared the scene, police learned of a woman who arrived at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus with a leg wound. Police determined that the driver’s side door of her vehicle had been struck by a single round.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.