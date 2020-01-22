Woman shot at planned fight discussed on social media

FELTON — A 19-year-old female remained in critical condition Tuesday following a weekend shooting incident connected to an ongoing feud and fight, Delaware State Police said.

Police said approximately 15 to 25 persons went to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road Sunday to witness a planned fight that had been discussed on social media. Troopers were called to the scene for a shots fired report at approximately 5:58 p.m.

Police said the wounded female initially engaged in a verbal altercation with another 19-year-old female. Multiple fights then broke out at that time, according to authorities.

As the fights continued, a black male wearing a disguise discharged a firearm multiple times. The female was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The wounded female was privately transported to a local hospital. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to contact DSP Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit Detective R. Wright at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

