Women charged with aggravated menacing

Erica M. Parks

MILLSBORO — Two women were arrested on an aggravated menacing charge following a domestic incident in the 20000 block of Laurel Road Sunday, authorities said.

Erica M. Parks, 39, of Dagsboro and Crysta D. Adkins, 36, of Dover, were taken into custody without incident in a vehicle on Main Street, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said investigation found that Mrs. Parks struck her 40-year-old husband with a ratchet as an argument turned physical. Ms. Adkins allegedly threatened the man with a knife, authorities said. The man was also grabbed and scratched before the women fled, police said.

The man suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, police said.

Crysta D. Adkins

Mrs. Parks and Ms. Adkins were both charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, third-degree assault and offensive touching. Ms. Adkins was also charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mrs. Parks was released on $22,000 unsecured bond and Ms. Adkins on $27,000 unsecured bond.