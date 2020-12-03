Youth, 14, and mother charged after shooting in Cambridge

This view of Cosby Avenue looks toward the intersection with Greenwood Avenue, where a 14-year-old St. Michaels, Maryland, youth allegedly fired a shotgun at a victim Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Dave Ryan)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A 14-year-old St. Michaels boy and his mother have been charged in connection with an attempted murder near Greenwood and Cosby avenues in Cambridge.



On Tuesday at approximately 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the area in reference to a shots-fired call, Cambridge police said.



While officers were being dispatched, detectives immediately began checking surveillance camera footage in the area. Through an investigation and the surveillance footage, police obtained a suspect vehicle and located the victim who was shot at.



Camera footage showed that a subject had shot from the rear passenger area of the vehicle, police said. It also showed the victim, who was not injured, ducking when the shots were being fired, police added.



A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and contacted the driver, authorities said.



The driver was identified as 34-year-old Cornella J. Rookard of St. Michaels. An investigation revealed that she allegedly drove her 14-year-old son to Cambridge to find the victim, with whom the son had had a confrontation earlier in the day, police said.



Authorities report that when the mother and son found the subject in the Cosby Avenue area, the teen allegedly fired the shotgun in the direction of the victim.



The juvenile was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, weapons charges and related offenses, police said. He is currently being held without bond.



Ms. Rookard was charged with first- and second-degree assault, contributing to a minor and reckless endangerment. She is also being held without bond.