Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.

QOTD: Are you celebrating Hanukkah virtually?

Dec 11th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Here is the Question of the Day:

Hanukkah is underway and this year many people are celebrating via online video conferencing due to coronavirus concerns. Are you participating virtually this year with family and friends? What are your favorite memories of taking part in Hanukkah? 

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.

Comments
Newsletter

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie