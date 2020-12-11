QOTD: Are you celebrating Hanukkah virtually?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Hanukkah is underway and this year many people are celebrating via online video conferencing due to coronavirus concerns. Are you participating virtually this year with family and friends? What are your favorite memories of taking part in Hanukkah?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.