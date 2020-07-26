Here is the Question of the Day:

Voting by mail and absentee ballot has been used by military personnel since the Civil War and possibly as far back as the Revolutionary War. This voting method also is used by U.S. citizens temporarily living in other states or countries, including presidential administration officials and members of Congress. Are you in support of allowing voting via absentee ballot / voting by mail? If not, why not?

